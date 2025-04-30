Left Menu

Congress Calls for Unity in Response to Terror Attacks

Amidst recent terror attacks, Congress recalls PM Modi's past actions and emphasizes the need for unity. The party calls for a special parliament session and criticizes BJP's 2008 response. Congress leaders are urged to maintain public discipline, while the CWC highlights security failures as a significant concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:30 IST
Congress Calls for Unity in Response to Terror Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of recent terrorist attacks, the Congress Party has emphasized the importance of national unity. They have criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions in 2008 when he was Gujarat's Chief Minister, accusing him of grandstanding at a sensitive time.

Congress leaders reiterated the need for a collective response and called for a special session of Parliament to address intelligence and security failings. They have expressed their preparedness to support the government on necessary actions post-attack.

With a history of contentious exchanges, the Congress is urging its members to adhere to party lines on communication strategies concerning the recent Pahalgam attack and its broader implications on national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025