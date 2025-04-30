Congress Calls for Unity in Response to Terror Attacks

In the wake of recent terrorist attacks, the Congress Party has emphasized the importance of national unity. They have criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions in 2008 when he was Gujarat's Chief Minister, accusing him of grandstanding at a sensitive time.

Congress leaders reiterated the need for a collective response and called for a special session of Parliament to address intelligence and security failings. They have expressed their preparedness to support the government on necessary actions post-attack.

With a history of contentious exchanges, the Congress is urging its members to adhere to party lines on communication strategies concerning the recent Pahalgam attack and its broader implications on national security.

