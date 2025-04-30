AAP Dismisses ACB's Allegations: Political Pressure or Corruption Exposed?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has vehemently denied allegations by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) against its prominent leaders, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, calling the move a politically charged attempt to intimidate them after their recent appointments in the Punjab unit.

ACB claims the charges, involving an alleged Rs 2,000 crore corruption in government school construction, were due to contracts awarded at inflated rates. However, AAP describes these claims as unfounded and politically motivated, designed to scare its leaders. The controversy has fueled political debate, with the BJP demanding further investigation.

AAP dismisses these accusations as part of a broader strategy to destabilize their leadership, citing a pattern of legal actions following key appointments. Despite the ongoing feud, AAP maintains resilience against what they term as 'empty threats' from agencies like the ED and CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)