Assam Mahila Congress Stages Protest Over CM's Controversial Remarks

In a heated protest in Guwahati, Assam Mahila Congress leaders demanded an apology from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after he allegedly stated that women had to compromise their chastity to secure government jobs during previous Congress rule. The protest, marked by the symbolic burning of Sarma's effigy, highlighted the leaders' anger over what they called derogatory comments.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Kumar Borah fiercely condemned Sarma's statement, which emerged during a campaign for the ongoing panchayat elections. Borah's objection was underscored on social media, where he criticized Sarma for his remarks suggesting a systemic exploitation of women from 2001 to 2015 under Congress governance.

Borah demanded Sarma issue a public apology and threatened legal action if his demand was ignored. He raised questions about Sarma's silence on the alleged exploitation when he was a Congress minister and expressed indignation at the aspersions cast on female government employees.

Taking his grievances to a broader audience, Borah tagged national leaders, including the President and the National Commission for Women, in a social media post, calling the remarks condemnable. He warned of legal proceedings if Sarma did not apologize within 24 hours.

In a related development, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused Sarma of politicizing the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Gogoi criticized the Chief Minister for engaging in politics rather than focusing on a unified response to the attack, highlighting Sarma's allegations of Gogoi's visits to Pakistan and Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)