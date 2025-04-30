Romania is gearing up for the first round of its presidential election this Sunday, where 11 candidates are contending for the highest office with oversight over foreign policy and defense expenditures. Among these candidates are several influential figures with diverse ideological stances and strategic plans for Romania's future.

Leading the polls is George Simion of the Alliance for Uniting Romanians, known for his radical right-wing views and criticism of the EU. Meanwhile, Crin Antonescu, a veteran lawmaker backed by Romania's pro-western coalition, lends his support to increasing defense spending and civil unions for same-sex couples. Nicusor Dan, Bucharest's mayor, campaigns on an 'Honest Romania' platform focused on anti-corruption and merit-based reforms.

Former Prime Minister Victor Ponta, now with nationalist leanings, prioritizes increased defense spending while opposing civil unions for same-sex couples. In contrast, Elena Lasconi, a central Romanian mayor, emphasizes defense spending and has been embroiled in controversies over political endorsements. The election's outcomes will have significant implications on European and transatlantic relations.

