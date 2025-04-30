Left Menu

Congress and BJP Spar Over Caste Census Inclusion in Forthcoming Headcount

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticizes BJP-led government's decision to include caste enumeration in the next census, citing Congress's prior advocacy. He accuses the central government of delaying important social justice measures. BJP counters by highlighting past opposition from Congress, asserting that the inclusion strengthens India's social and economic framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:05 IST
Congress and BJP Spar Over Caste Census Inclusion in Forthcoming Headcount
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the BJP-led central government, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has highlighted the Union Cabinet's recent decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census. As conveyed on platform X, Ramesh referenced a resolution passed by Congress in April 2025 in Ahmedabad that had already called for this inclusion.

According to Ramesh, the Congress resolution underlined the necessity of a caste-based census to bolster social justice, a sentiment echoed by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The resolution, passed during the AICC convention, alleged that the findings of the Socio-Economic Caste Census conducted by Congress in 2011 remain unpublished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. It also emphasized Congress's commitment to enacting legislation granting legal status to the SC-ST sub-plan and ensuring budgetary allocations based on population demographics.

In response, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defended the Cabinet's decision as reported earlier today. He contended that although the Congress governments had traditionally opposed caste census, recent decisions reflect the central government's dedication to societal welfare under PM Modi. Vaishnaw also noted that the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs had resolved that caste enumeration should feature in the forthcoming census, asserting that this move aligns with India's social and economic interest frameworks. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025