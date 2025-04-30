Congress and BJP Spar Over Caste Census Inclusion in Forthcoming Headcount

In a sharp critique of the BJP-led central government, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has highlighted the Union Cabinet's recent decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census. As conveyed on platform X, Ramesh referenced a resolution passed by Congress in April 2025 in Ahmedabad that had already called for this inclusion.

According to Ramesh, the Congress resolution underlined the necessity of a caste-based census to bolster social justice, a sentiment echoed by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. The resolution, passed during the AICC convention, alleged that the findings of the Socio-Economic Caste Census conducted by Congress in 2011 remain unpublished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. It also emphasized Congress's commitment to enacting legislation granting legal status to the SC-ST sub-plan and ensuring budgetary allocations based on population demographics.

In response, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defended the Cabinet's decision as reported earlier today. He contended that although the Congress governments had traditionally opposed caste census, recent decisions reflect the central government's dedication to societal welfare under PM Modi. Vaishnaw also noted that the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs had resolved that caste enumeration should feature in the forthcoming census, asserting that this move aligns with India's social and economic interest frameworks. (ANI)

