World News Briefs: From Apartheid Justice to Vietnam Celebrations

In South Africa, a judicial commission will investigate possible suppression of justice concerning apartheid-era crimes, a move prompted by the families of victims of political killings and disappearances.

In Vietnam, thousands marked 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War with a parade in Ho Chi Minh City, celebrating what the communist leader termed a 'victory of faith'.

Meanwhile, the US backed Israel's decision to ban UNRWA operations in Gaza at a World Court hearing, citing security concerns linked to Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)