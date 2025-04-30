Left Menu

World News Briefs: From Apartheid Justice to Vietnam Celebrations

The summary of current world news includes South Africa's probe into apartheid-era injustice, Vietnam's 50th commemoration of war's end, US backing Israel's UNRWA ban, automakers adjusting to Trump's tariffs, talks on Ukraine peace, Russian drone attacks, Trump's foreign aid to Jordan, evictions in Syria, Iran's nuclear deal meeting with Europe, and Romanian elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:28 IST
In South Africa, a judicial commission will investigate possible suppression of justice concerning apartheid-era crimes, a move prompted by the families of victims of political killings and disappearances.

In Vietnam, thousands marked 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War with a parade in Ho Chi Minh City, celebrating what the communist leader termed a 'victory of faith'.

Meanwhile, the US backed Israel's decision to ban UNRWA operations in Gaza at a World Court hearing, citing security concerns linked to Hamas.

