World News Briefs: From Apartheid Justice to Vietnam Celebrations
The summary of current world news includes South Africa's probe into apartheid-era injustice, Vietnam's 50th commemoration of war's end, US backing Israel's UNRWA ban, automakers adjusting to Trump's tariffs, talks on Ukraine peace, Russian drone attacks, Trump's foreign aid to Jordan, evictions in Syria, Iran's nuclear deal meeting with Europe, and Romanian elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:28 IST
In South Africa, a judicial commission will investigate possible suppression of justice concerning apartheid-era crimes, a move prompted by the families of victims of political killings and disappearances.
In Vietnam, thousands marked 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War with a parade in Ho Chi Minh City, celebrating what the communist leader termed a 'victory of faith'.
Meanwhile, the US backed Israel's decision to ban UNRWA operations in Gaza at a World Court hearing, citing security concerns linked to Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- world news
- South Africa
- Vietnam War
- Israel
- UNRWA
- Trump
- Ukraine
- Jordan
- Iran
- Romania
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump administration freezes USD 2.2 billion in grants to Harvard after university defies its demands over campus protests, reports AP.
Trump Administration Freezes $2 Billion: Clash with Harvard Over Diversity and Antisemitism
Trade Tensions Rock Global Markets Amid Trump's Tariff Twists
Asia Stocks Climb Amid Trump Tariff Discussions
Harvard Faces Off Against Trump Administration Over Federal Funding and Academic Freedom