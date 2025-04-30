Poster Controversy Sparks Political Storm in Uttar Pradesh

A political uproar has engulfed Uttar Pradesh after a contentious poster appeared outside the Samajwadi Party (SP) office in Lucknow. The poster, which displays split faces of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Dalit leader B R Ambedkar, has sparked protests and accusations among rival parties.

While BSP chief Mayawati took indirect jabs at Yadav, the BJP has staged protests demanding an apology. Despite the SP's disassociation from the poster, tensions remain high, with BJP accusing SP of undermining Dalit rights and demanding Yadav's apology to restore peace.

The controversy highlights ongoing political maneuvering as parties jostle for influence among Dalit and OBC groups. As the debate over Ambedkar's legacy unfolds, the poster saga fuels existing rivalries, revealing the complexities of caste politics in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)