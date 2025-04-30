Left Menu

Poster Controversy Sparks Political Storm in Uttar Pradesh

A controversial poster featuring split faces of Akhilesh Yadav and B R Ambedkar has ignited political tensions in Uttar Pradesh, prompting protests from BJP and criticism from BSP. The Samajwadi Party denies authorizing the poster, while tensions rise as parties vie for Dalit and OBC support in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:39 IST
A political uproar has engulfed Uttar Pradesh after a contentious poster appeared outside the Samajwadi Party (SP) office in Lucknow. The poster, which displays split faces of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Dalit leader B R Ambedkar, has sparked protests and accusations among rival parties.

While BSP chief Mayawati took indirect jabs at Yadav, the BJP has staged protests demanding an apology. Despite the SP's disassociation from the poster, tensions remain high, with BJP accusing SP of undermining Dalit rights and demanding Yadav's apology to restore peace.

The controversy highlights ongoing political maneuvering as parties jostle for influence among Dalit and OBC groups. As the debate over Ambedkar's legacy unfolds, the poster saga fuels existing rivalries, revealing the complexities of caste politics in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

