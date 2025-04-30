Trump's Promise: Economic Boom on the Horizon?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump urged patience regarding economic challenges, insisting his tariffs would eventually spark a boom. He attributed the first quarter's economic contraction to Joe Biden's legacy, asserting that the current economic woes stemmed from inherited issues rather than his own policies.
WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump urged Americans to remain patient amidst an economic downturn, emphasizing that his tariff strategies would ultimately lead to a significant economic upturn. In a statement on Wednesday, Trump clarified that the first quarter economic contraction highlighted issues brought on by an influx of imported goods, as businesses sought to evade higher costs.
Trump directed criticism at Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, declaring, "This is Biden's Stock Market, not Trump's. Our country will eventually thrive, but we must first eliminate the Biden 'Overhang'." He steadfastly maintained that the current economic woes were tied to Biden's policies, rather than his own.
"This will take a while and has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS," Trump insisted, attributing the financial difficulties to Biden's detrimental numbers. However, he assured that once the boom commenced, it would be unprecedented. "BE PATIENT!!!" he implored his audience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- economy
- tarrifs
- Biden
- economic boom
- patience
- imported goods
- first quarter
- stock market
- legacy
ALSO READ
NTA Urges Patience Amid JEE-Main Answer Key Concerns
Jerome Powell Signals Patience Amid Market Volatility and Tariff Uncertainties
Driving Growth: NEEC's New Strategy for North-East India's Economic Boom
Trump's Patience Wears Thin with Ukraine Talks
Apple's App Store Drives Economic Boom in India's Developer Ecosystem