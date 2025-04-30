Left Menu

Trump's Promise: Economic Boom on the Horizon?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump urged patience regarding economic challenges, insisting his tariffs would eventually spark a boom. He attributed the first quarter's economic contraction to Joe Biden's legacy, asserting that the current economic woes stemmed from inherited issues rather than his own policies.

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump urged Americans to remain patient amidst an economic downturn, emphasizing that his tariff strategies would ultimately lead to a significant economic upturn. In a statement on Wednesday, Trump clarified that the first quarter economic contraction highlighted issues brought on by an influx of imported goods, as businesses sought to evade higher costs.

Trump directed criticism at Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, declaring, "This is Biden's Stock Market, not Trump's. Our country will eventually thrive, but we must first eliminate the Biden 'Overhang'." He steadfastly maintained that the current economic woes were tied to Biden's policies, rather than his own.

"This will take a while and has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS," Trump insisted, attributing the financial difficulties to Biden's detrimental numbers. However, he assured that once the boom commenced, it would be unprecedented. "BE PATIENT!!!" he implored his audience.

