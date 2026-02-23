Meghalaya's Economic Boom: 3.66 Lakh Jobs and Growing GSDP

In a significant economic update, Meghalaya has generated approximately 3.66 lakh jobs from 2019 to 2025, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced in the Assembly on Monday. Agricultural ventures, prominently organic farming, floriculture, and mushroom cultivation, lead job creation with nearly 1.9 lakh positions ushered into the sector.

The state reports substantial growth in the hospitality and transport sectors, with manufacturing and recycling contributing significantly as well. The implementation of Reserve Bank of India methodologies has provided analytical insights into these employment trends, underscoring the state's burgeoning economic landscape.

With an ambitious target to hit an 85,000 crore GSDP, policies supporting small contractors and state flagship schemes are broadening livelihood scopes, clocking 8 lakh beneficiaries. Infrastructure improvements align with these efforts as new housing projects aim to assist the economically disadvantaged, Sangma highlighted.