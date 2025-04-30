Historic Leap: Caste Census Included in Next National Survey

The decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming national census has been described as historic and farsighted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. He criticized past governments for opposing caste surveys for political gain, contrasting with the current administration's decision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed support for this move, emphasizing that Rahul Gandhi's persistent advocacy for a caste census aims at ensuring social justice. According to Gehlot, inclusive development is achievable only when marginalized communities receive equitable shares in national progress.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision, which follows delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The government plans to execute the caste census transparently, countering opposition-led states' politically motivated surveys.

