Historic Leap: Caste Census Included in Next National Survey
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former CM Ashok Gehlot welcome the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, calling it historic. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government aims to transparently conduct the census, addressing demands for social justice and inclusive development, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming national census has been described as historic and farsighted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. He criticized past governments for opposing caste surveys for political gain, contrasting with the current administration's decision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed support for this move, emphasizing that Rahul Gandhi's persistent advocacy for a caste census aims at ensuring social justice. According to Gehlot, inclusive development is achievable only when marginalized communities receive equitable shares in national progress.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision, which follows delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The government plans to execute the caste census transparently, countering opposition-led states' politically motivated surveys.
