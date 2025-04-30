Inquiry Into British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves Over Interest Registration
British finance minister Rachel Reeves is under investigation by the parliamentary standards commissioner, as revealed by an update on the parliamentary website. The investigation, opened on Tuesday, focuses on the registration of interest, monitoring compliance with the House of Commons code of conduct.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Rachel Reeves is facing scrutiny as the parliamentary standards commissioner launches an investigation into her conduct. The details were revealed through an update on the parliamentary website.
The commissioner, tasked with ensuring compliance with the House of Commons code of conduct, began the probe on Tuesday.
The focus of the investigation is the 'registration of interest,' a crucial aspect of maintaining transparency and accountability within government operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
