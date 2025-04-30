Left Menu

Inquiry Into British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves Over Interest Registration

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is under investigation by the parliamentary standards commissioner, as revealed by an update on the parliamentary website. The investigation, opened on Tuesday, focuses on the registration of interest, monitoring compliance with the House of Commons code of conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:52 IST
Inquiry Into British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves Over Interest Registration
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Rachel Reeves is facing scrutiny as the parliamentary standards commissioner launches an investigation into her conduct. The details were revealed through an update on the parliamentary website.

The commissioner, tasked with ensuring compliance with the House of Commons code of conduct, began the probe on Tuesday.

The focus of the investigation is the 'registration of interest,' a crucial aspect of maintaining transparency and accountability within government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025