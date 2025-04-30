Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Champions Caste Census Amidst Government's Surprise Decision

Rahul Gandhi has welcomed the Indian government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, after years of opposition. The Congress leader credits his party's persistent efforts and stresses the need for a clear implementation timeline. He calls for breaking the 50% reservation cap.

  • Country:
  • India

In a startling turn of events, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi applauded the Indian government's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census, a move he claims was due to persistent pressure from his party.

Gandhi, while welcoming this change, demands a concrete timeline for implementation, comparing the delay potential to the women's bill. He urges the removal of the 50% cap on reservations and the implementation of Article 15(5) for reservations in private educational institutions.

Highlighting Telangana's caste census efforts, Gandhi insists this initiative signifies a new development paradigm. He emphasizes that a comprehensive, transparent, and consultative census is crucial for India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

