Rahul Gandhi Champions Caste Census Amidst Government's Surprise Decision

In a startling turn of events, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi applauded the Indian government's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the upcoming census, a move he claims was due to persistent pressure from his party.

Gandhi, while welcoming this change, demands a concrete timeline for implementation, comparing the delay potential to the women's bill. He urges the removal of the 50% cap on reservations and the implementation of Article 15(5) for reservations in private educational institutions.

Highlighting Telangana's caste census efforts, Gandhi insists this initiative signifies a new development paradigm. He emphasizes that a comprehensive, transparent, and consultative census is crucial for India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)