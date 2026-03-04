High-Stakes Primaries: Clashes and Controversies Shape U.S. Political Landscape

As the November midterm elections approach, Republicans are striving to retain their narrow majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, while Democrats seek to gain enough seats to seize control. This shift would enable them to probe President Donald Trump's administration. Over the coming months, voters will select candidates in party primary elections, offering insights into each party's trajectory and election competitiveness.

The first primary contests took place on March 3 in Texas, North Carolina, and Arkansas, signaling various intriguing races. In Texas' 23rd District, Republican Tony Gonzales and gun-rights activist Brandon Herrera are heading to a runoff; meanwhile, contentious races persist in Texas' 2nd District and beyond.

Elsewhere, Texas has become a focal point with races involving notable figures like Mark Teixeira and Bobby Pulido. As primaries unfold in several states, these contests reveal the tensions and alliances shaping the 2024 political landscape, underlining a critical juncture for American governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)