Vikhe Patil Faces Fresh Scrutiny Amid Allegations of Loan Forgery
Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil responds to being booked over alleged loan forgery. He argues that the case, dismissed by the Supreme Court in 2019, is being revived by political opponents. Patil insists the sugar mill is ready for any new inquiry and affirms no wrongdoing occurred.
Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has found himself at the center of a revived controversy regarding a sugar factory and alleged loan fraud. The accusations, dating back to 2004, involve securing loans in farmers' names using forged documents.
Despite a 2019 Supreme Court decision stating no criminal offense was made, a fresh FIR has been registered against Vikhe Patil and 53 others following a court directive. The minister maintains that political adversaries are reviving the issue for electoral gains.
Vikhe Patil has reiterated the sugar mill's readiness to undergo any new investigations, emphasizing the Supreme Court's previous ruling. The BJP minister conveyed confidence, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated.
