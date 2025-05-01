Left Menu

Diplomacy in the Crossfire: US Engages India and Pakistan Amid Rising Tuensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Pakistan's Prime Minister amid heightened tensions with India following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The US is urging both nations to de-escalate the situation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan's efforts against terrorism and called for impartial investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-05-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 00:25 IST
US Secretary of State
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid heightened tensions following a terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, the US is taking active steps to de-escalate relations between India and Pakistan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reached out to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the situation.

During the conversation, Sharif highlighted Pakistan's ongoing efforts in combating terrorism and dismissed links to the Pahalgam attack. The Prime Minister called for an impartial investigation while urging the US to persuade India to avoid inflammatory rhetoric.

The US State Department, through spokesperson Tammy Bruce, confirmed intentions to engage with both India and Pakistan's foreign ministers to discuss the situation and avoid further escalation. Meanwhile, India's retaliatory actions include downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, signaling increased tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

