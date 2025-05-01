Samajwadi Party Faces Backlash Over Controversial Poster

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday advised its followers against drawing parallels between its leaders and national icons. This announcement follows the emergence of a controversial poster depicting split images of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and B.R. Ambedkar outside the party's office.

The party expressed gratitude towards its supporters while cautioning against using such imagery, which has ignited a political storm. The SP clarified it had no association with the poster, amid accusations and protests from rival parties seeking an apology from Yadav.

Speculation has arisen about the origins of the poster, with the SP suggesting potential involvement from BJP affiliates. The poster has become a flashpoint in ongoing political tensions, as parties vie for support from Dalit and OBC communities in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)