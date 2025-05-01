Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Faces Backlash Over Controversial Poster

The Samajwadi Party urged its supporters not to compare party leaders with national icons after a controversial poster showing Akhilesh Yadav and B.R. Ambedkar was displayed outside its office. The party faced backlash from political rivals, with protests demanding an apology, and denied responsibility for the poster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:25 IST
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday advised its followers against drawing parallels between its leaders and national icons. This announcement follows the emergence of a controversial poster depicting split images of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and B.R. Ambedkar outside the party's office.

The party expressed gratitude towards its supporters while cautioning against using such imagery, which has ignited a political storm. The SP clarified it had no association with the poster, amid accusations and protests from rival parties seeking an apology from Yadav.

Speculation has arisen about the origins of the poster, with the SP suggesting potential involvement from BJP affiliates. The poster has become a flashpoint in ongoing political tensions, as parties vie for support from Dalit and OBC communities in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

