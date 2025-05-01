Caste Census: A Leap towards Social Justice

Chirag Paswan, chief of the LJP (Ramvilas), lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for the Centre's landmark decision to integrate caste enumeration in the forthcoming census. He believes this move is crucial to integrate backward communities into society's mainstream.

During a press conference, Paswan highlighted that the government's action echoes Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision of empowering marginalized groups. He criticized opposition parties, including the Congress and RJD, for seeking credit, asserting they neglected this initiative during their governance.

Paswan further accused opposition parties of politicizing the issue, using it as a façade to garner votes. He dismissed claims that the Modi administration's decision was election-driven, emphasizing that the focus remained on social justice rather than political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)