Caste Census: A Leap towards Social Justice
Union minister Chirag Paswan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census, arguing it will benefit backward sections and fulfill Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision. He criticized opposition parties for trying to claim credit despite not pursuing it during their tenures.
Chirag Paswan, chief of the LJP (Ramvilas), lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for the Centre's landmark decision to integrate caste enumeration in the forthcoming census. He believes this move is crucial to integrate backward communities into society's mainstream.
During a press conference, Paswan highlighted that the government's action echoes Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision of empowering marginalized groups. He criticized opposition parties, including the Congress and RJD, for seeking credit, asserting they neglected this initiative during their governance.
Paswan further accused opposition parties of politicizing the issue, using it as a façade to garner votes. He dismissed claims that the Modi administration's decision was election-driven, emphasizing that the focus remained on social justice rather than political gains.
