Left Menu

Caste Census: A Leap towards Social Justice

Union minister Chirag Paswan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming census, arguing it will benefit backward sections and fulfill Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision. He criticized opposition parties for trying to claim credit despite not pursuing it during their tenures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:01 IST
Caste Census: A Leap towards Social Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chirag Paswan, chief of the LJP (Ramvilas), lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for the Centre's landmark decision to integrate caste enumeration in the forthcoming census. He believes this move is crucial to integrate backward communities into society's mainstream.

During a press conference, Paswan highlighted that the government's action echoes Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision of empowering marginalized groups. He criticized opposition parties, including the Congress and RJD, for seeking credit, asserting they neglected this initiative during their governance.

Paswan further accused opposition parties of politicizing the issue, using it as a façade to garner votes. He dismissed claims that the Modi administration's decision was election-driven, emphasizing that the focus remained on social justice rather than political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025