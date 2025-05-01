Caste Census Sparks Political Tensions: Congress and BJP Clash

The Indian government's decision to conduct a caste enumeration alongside the national census has ignited a fierce political confrontation between the Congress and BJP. Accusing the Congress of using the caste census for political gain, the BJP faces sharp rebukes from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who claims the RSS has opposed reservation 'since birth.'

Kharge, during a press meet in Bengaluru, cautioned the BJP against making unfounded comments on historical figures like Jawaharlal Nehru. Accusing the BJP of sowing confusion among the public, Kharge insisted on the fulfillment of promises made to the people, criticizing the BJP for their alleged politicization of the issue.

The debate comes amid speculation regarding upcoming Bihar elections, though Kharge dismisses them as irrelevant to the decision. He highlights all opposition parties' collective demand for the census, while mentioning the All India Congress Committee's previous correspondence with the Prime Minister to emphasize the need for an inclusive caste enumeration.

(With inputs from agencies.)