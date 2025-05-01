Left Menu

Caste Census Sparks Political Tensions: Congress and BJP Clash

The announcement to conduct a caste enumeration alongside the national census has intensified political clashes between the Congress and BJP. While the BJP accuses the Congress of exploiting the issue for political gain, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge counters, condemning the RSS's historic opposition to reservation policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:06 IST
Caste Census Sparks Political Tensions: Congress and BJP Clash
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's decision to conduct a caste enumeration alongside the national census has ignited a fierce political confrontation between the Congress and BJP. Accusing the Congress of using the caste census for political gain, the BJP faces sharp rebukes from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who claims the RSS has opposed reservation 'since birth.'

Kharge, during a press meet in Bengaluru, cautioned the BJP against making unfounded comments on historical figures like Jawaharlal Nehru. Accusing the BJP of sowing confusion among the public, Kharge insisted on the fulfillment of promises made to the people, criticizing the BJP for their alleged politicization of the issue.

The debate comes amid speculation regarding upcoming Bihar elections, though Kharge dismisses them as irrelevant to the decision. He highlights all opposition parties' collective demand for the census, while mentioning the All India Congress Committee's previous correspondence with the Prime Minister to emphasize the need for an inclusive caste enumeration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025