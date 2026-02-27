Karnataka Governor Approves Landmark Reservation Bill

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has given his assent to the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Bill, clearing the way for the recruitment of over 56,000 vacant government positions.

The decision comes amid ongoing legal challenges to an increased reservation quota, currently stayed by the Karnataka High Court. The government plans to proceed with recruitment under the existing 50 percent reservation cap while awaiting the court's final decision.

Karnataka Minister H K Patil confirmed that the Cabinet would issue new recruitment notifications following the reservation orders in force before December 2022. This landmark decision aims to address the vacancy issue while the government continues to advocate for broader representation in court.