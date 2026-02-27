Left Menu

Karnataka Governor Approves Landmark Reservation Bill

The Karnataka Governor has approved an internal reservation bill for Scheduled Castes, facilitating the recruitment for over 56,000 government posts. This follows Cabinet discussions on continuing recruitment despite a high court stay on increased reservation. The state will issue new recruitment notifications under previous guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has given his assent to the Karnataka Scheduled Castes (Sub-Classification) Bill, clearing the way for the recruitment of over 56,000 vacant government positions.

The decision comes amid ongoing legal challenges to an increased reservation quota, currently stayed by the Karnataka High Court. The government plans to proceed with recruitment under the existing 50 percent reservation cap while awaiting the court's final decision.

Karnataka Minister H K Patil confirmed that the Cabinet would issue new recruitment notifications following the reservation orders in force before December 2022. This landmark decision aims to address the vacancy issue while the government continues to advocate for broader representation in court.

