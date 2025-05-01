River Water Wars: Delhi Accuses Punjab of Political Maneuvering

The BJP government in Delhi has leveled serious accusations against AAP-led Punjab, alleging that the latter is indulging in 'dirty politics' by deliberately obstructing the water supply to Delhi as part of a larger controversy over river water distribution among northern states.

Bhagwant Mann, Punjab's Chief Minister, countered these claims by accusing BJP of pressuring Punjab via the Bhakra Beas Management Board to prioritize Haryana's water needs, asserting that Haryana had exhausted its quota for the year by March.

The contentious issue has triggered a war of words between state leaders, with Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma accusing Punjab of inciting a water crisis, while AAP representatives accuse the BJP of deceit, stating that water distribution from Bhakra Nangal dam remains as usual.

(With inputs from agencies.)