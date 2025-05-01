Left Menu

River Water Wars: Delhi Accuses Punjab of Political Maneuvering

The BJP in Delhi accuses the AAP-ruled Punjab of political manipulation by halting water supplies, escalating tensions. Despite Delhi's consistent water provisions, claims of sabotage fuel dispute amid regional water-sharing complexities. Saurabh Bharadwaj challenges BJP's narrative, citing allegations of misinformation and overlooked solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:15 IST
  • India

The BJP government in Delhi has leveled serious accusations against AAP-led Punjab, alleging that the latter is indulging in 'dirty politics' by deliberately obstructing the water supply to Delhi as part of a larger controversy over river water distribution among northern states.

Bhagwant Mann, Punjab's Chief Minister, countered these claims by accusing BJP of pressuring Punjab via the Bhakra Beas Management Board to prioritize Haryana's water needs, asserting that Haryana had exhausted its quota for the year by March.

The contentious issue has triggered a war of words between state leaders, with Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma accusing Punjab of inciting a water crisis, while AAP representatives accuse the BJP of deceit, stating that water distribution from Bhakra Nangal dam remains as usual.

