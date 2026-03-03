Tragedy Strikes on Yamuna Expressway: Six Dead in Fatal Bus-Van Collision

Tragedy struck on the Yamuna Expressway when a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a van, resulting in the deaths of six individuals, including three women. The accident, which occurred early Tuesday morning near the Sadabad police station area, also left six others injured, according to police sources.

The van, carrying 16 passengers, was en route from Prem Nagar in Delhi to Dholpur, Rajasthan, when it was hit from behind by the bus attempting to overtake it. The deceased include Dinesh, his wife Sunita, Vijay Baghel, his wife Pinki Baghel, Lokesh, and Nathu Devi, all residents of Prem Nagar.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjiv Nath Sinha confirmed the arrest of the bus driver, operator, and conductor, and assured that strict action will also be taken against the bus owner. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with additional care being provided to the injured, who are being treated at SN Medical College in Agra.