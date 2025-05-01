Elon Musk's Doge Mission: Streamlining U.S. Bureaucracy

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is contemplating dispatching his government efficiency team to the Federal Reserve amidst concerns over a costly renovation of its Washington DC headquarters, reports Bloomberg News.

U.S. President Trump has appointed Musk, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, to spearhead efforts through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to trim government expenses and revamp the federal bureaucracy, as reported by several media outlets following a White House briefing.

DOGE's mission is poised to proceed until July 4, 2026. However, according to Axios, Musk suggested during the briefing that DOGE could play a key role in overseeing federal spending reductions through 2028.

