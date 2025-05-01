Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Political Restraint Amidst Poster Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, urged for political restraint in response to a recent controversy involving a poster that featured an image of B R Ambedkar combined with his own.

During a press conference, Yadav addressed the issue, speaking directly to Lalchand Gautam, the SP worker responsible for the controversial social media post. Yadav cautioned Gautam against creating or sharing content that could offend public sentiments in the future.

The SP leader called on the Bharatiya Janata Party to exercise similar control over its leaders, highlighting past incidents involving imagery of BJP leaders that the SP chose not to exploit politically. Yadav emphasized that no party leader should be compared to national icons, advising supporters and members to avoid such comparisons, which have stirred political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)