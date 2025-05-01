Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Political Restraint Amidst Poster Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party, called for moderation following a controversy over a poster featuring B R Ambedkar's image. Yadav urged an SP worker to avoid content that offends. He challenged BJP to manage its leaders similarly, stressing restraint in comparing leaders to national icons.

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, urged for political restraint in response to a recent controversy involving a poster that featured an image of B R Ambedkar combined with his own.

During a press conference, Yadav addressed the issue, speaking directly to Lalchand Gautam, the SP worker responsible for the controversial social media post. Yadav cautioned Gautam against creating or sharing content that could offend public sentiments in the future.

The SP leader called on the Bharatiya Janata Party to exercise similar control over its leaders, highlighting past incidents involving imagery of BJP leaders that the SP chose not to exploit politically. Yadav emphasized that no party leader should be compared to national icons, advising supporters and members to avoid such comparisons, which have stirred political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

