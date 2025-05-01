Border Tensions Escalate: Attari-Wagah Crossing Shuts Amid Diplomatic Strain

The Attari-Wagah border crossing between India and Pakistan was sealed on Thursday. This followed a significant uptick in border activity after India's government mandated that all Pakistani citizens with short-term visas exit the country following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

In the past week, 911 Pakistani citizens left India via the Attari-Wagah border, while 15 Indian nationals crossed into Pakistan. Meanwhile, 152 Indian nationals and 73 Pakistani nationals holding long-term Indian visas entered India through the same crossing. The government's 'Leave India' notice ensued after the April 22 terrorist attack in Kashmir, which resulted in 26 deaths.

Diplomatic relations have been notably strained since the attack, with India revoking visas and declaring some Pakistani military and diplomatic personnel as persona non grata. Efforts to enforce the leave notice were discussed at high-level meetings between India's Home Minister and state leaders, underscoring the diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)