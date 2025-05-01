Left Menu

Border Tensions Escalate: Attari-Wagah Crossing Shuts Amid Diplomatic Strain

The Attari-Wagah border crossing between India and Pakistan closed after India issued a 'Leave India' notice to Pakistani citizens following the Pahalgam terror attack. A total of 911 Pakistanis exited India over the week. Relations between the countries strained, resulting in visa cancellations and diplomatic withdrawals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:57 IST
Border Tensions Escalate: Attari-Wagah Crossing Shuts Amid Diplomatic Strain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Attari-Wagah border crossing between India and Pakistan was sealed on Thursday. This followed a significant uptick in border activity after India's government mandated that all Pakistani citizens with short-term visas exit the country following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

In the past week, 911 Pakistani citizens left India via the Attari-Wagah border, while 15 Indian nationals crossed into Pakistan. Meanwhile, 152 Indian nationals and 73 Pakistani nationals holding long-term Indian visas entered India through the same crossing. The government's 'Leave India' notice ensued after the April 22 terrorist attack in Kashmir, which resulted in 26 deaths.

Diplomatic relations have been notably strained since the attack, with India revoking visas and declaring some Pakistani military and diplomatic personnel as persona non grata. Efforts to enforce the leave notice were discussed at high-level meetings between India's Home Minister and state leaders, underscoring the diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025