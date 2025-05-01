Left Menu

Political Poster Controversy Sparks Feud in Uttar Pradesh

The Samajwadi Party faced backlash after a controversial poster equating Akhilesh Yadav with national icon B R Ambedkar sparked protests by BJP and criticism from BSP. SP dissociated from the poster, urging supporters to avoid such comparisons in the future as political tension escalates in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:59 IST
Political Poster Controversy Sparks Feud in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party (SP) urged its followers to avoid comparing its leaders with national icons, following a controversial poster featuring split images of its chief Akhilesh Yadav and B. R. Ambedkar.

The poster, displayed outside the SP's office, caused political uproar in Uttar Pradesh, prompting protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and condemnation from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Although the SP distanced itself from the poster and called for restraint, rival parties demanded an apology. The controversy underscores the political tension as parties vie for Dalit and Other Backward Classes (OBC) support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025