Political Poster Controversy Sparks Feud in Uttar Pradesh
The Samajwadi Party faced backlash after a controversial poster equating Akhilesh Yadav with national icon B R Ambedkar sparked protests by BJP and criticism from BSP. SP dissociated from the poster, urging supporters to avoid such comparisons in the future as political tension escalates in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow
The Samajwadi Party (SP) urged its followers to avoid comparing its leaders with national icons, following a controversial poster featuring split images of its chief Akhilesh Yadav and B. R. Ambedkar.
The poster, displayed outside the SP's office, caused political uproar in Uttar Pradesh, prompting protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and condemnation from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Although the SP distanced itself from the poster and called for restraint, rival parties demanded an apology. The controversy underscores the political tension as parties vie for Dalit and Other Backward Classes (OBC) support.
