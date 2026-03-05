Left Menu

Karnataka's Internal Reservation Debate Ignites Political Tensions

Karnataka's government is set to discuss internal reservation plans in a crucial cabinet meeting, aiming to equitably distribute a 17% quota within the Scheduled Caste community. Amid political pressure and demands for additional reservations, the state's Home Minister stressed the importance of thorough deliberation before making a decision.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that the state cabinet will soon deliberate on the allocation of an internal reservation quota during an upcoming meeting. This move comes amid calls for equitable distribution within the 17% Scheduled Caste (SC) reservation and additional reservations for nomadic groups.

Addressing concerns, Parameshwara acknowledged potential discrepancies in the roster system that could favor specific categories disproportionately. Despite previous agreements on the 17% internal reservation for SCs, there is now a push for a separate 1% allocation for nomadic communities. A court ruling had also stayed the 56% reservation limit.

The internal reservation issue has become a tense political affair, with BJP leaders pushing for prompt action on vacant government posts. BJP President BY Vijayendra has threatened an agitation, urging the Congress-led government to adhere to the enhanced reservation quota previously implemented by the BJP. Discontent among nomadic communities has also fueled this debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

