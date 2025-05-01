Left Menu

Victory for Justice: Caste Census Announced

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hailed the central government's decision to conduct a caste census as a victory for truth and justice. He praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's steadfast support for the census, which pressured the government to comply. The census will be conducted transparently.

In a significant political development, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot celebrated the central government's recent decision to conduct a caste census, describing it as a pivotal moment for truth and justice.

Gehlot credited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his unwavering support of the caste census, even when facing opposition from Prime Minister Modi's government and BJP leaders. Gehlot declared this decision as a win for both truth and justice.

The government has announced that the upcoming census will include caste data recorded transparently. Gehlot has urged the government to specify the start date, projected timeline, and subsequent steps for the census.

