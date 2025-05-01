US Backs India's Anti-Terror Stance; Calls Out Pakistan
The US expressed support for India's stance on self-defense and anti-terror measures during high-level talks between Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The dialogue took place amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting concerns over Pakistan's role in global terrorism.
In a significant diplomatic move, the United States reaffirmed its support for India's right to self-defense and its ongoing battle against terrorism, following a phone call between American Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The dialogue comes in the wake of growing tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. During their conversation, Singh emphasized that Pakistan's actions have unmasked it as a rogue state actively perpetuating global terrorism.
Hegseth, echoing strong US support, conveyed condolences for the civilian lives lost in the attack and stressed the need for the international community to denounce terrorism unequivocally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
