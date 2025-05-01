Left Menu

US Backs India's Anti-Terror Stance; Calls Out Pakistan

The US expressed support for India's stance on self-defense and anti-terror measures during high-level talks between Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The dialogue took place amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting concerns over Pakistan's role in global terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic move, the United States reaffirmed its support for India's right to self-defense and its ongoing battle against terrorism, following a phone call between American Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The dialogue comes in the wake of growing tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. During their conversation, Singh emphasized that Pakistan's actions have unmasked it as a rogue state actively perpetuating global terrorism.

Hegseth, echoing strong US support, conveyed condolences for the civilian lives lost in the attack and stressed the need for the international community to denounce terrorism unequivocally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

