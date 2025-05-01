Caste Census: A Game Changer or Political Maneuvering?
The announcement of a caste census in India has sparked political debate, with Congress questioning BJP's intentions, and BJP defending the move as a step towards social justice. The decision, made ahead of Bihar elections, could impact India's socio-political landscape, with calls for increased reservations and planning.
The decision to include caste enumeration in the next decadal census has become a focal point of political discourse, sparking contrasting views from India's major parties.
Congress has criticized the move as a headline-grabbing tactic, questioning the government's true motive and demanding a firm timeline for implementation. In contrast, the BJP champions the decision as a step toward social justice.
The caste census announcement, strategically timed before the Bihar assembly elections, has evoked mixed reactions, with opposition parties urging swift execution and expanded reservations to ensure fair representation for marginalized communities.
