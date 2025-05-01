Caste Census: A Game Changer or Political Maneuvering?

The decision to include caste enumeration in the next decadal census has become a focal point of political discourse, sparking contrasting views from India's major parties.

Congress has criticized the move as a headline-grabbing tactic, questioning the government's true motive and demanding a firm timeline for implementation. In contrast, the BJP champions the decision as a step toward social justice.

The caste census announcement, strategically timed before the Bihar assembly elections, has evoked mixed reactions, with opposition parties urging swift execution and expanded reservations to ensure fair representation for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)