Taiwan's Historic Remembrance: Aggression Must be Defeated

Next week, Taiwan will witness a historic commemoration as President Lai Ching-te marks the end of World War Two in Europe, an event that underscores the message of defeating aggression in the face of growing military challenges from China.

This marks the first time Taiwan is formally celebrating the European victory, aiming to reclaim the World War Two narrative from Beijing. Historically, the conflict and its preceding events remain sensitive topics for both China and Taiwan, as both vie for historical legitimacy.

Lai will host a significant gathering in Taipei, calling for unity among peace-loving nations against the backdrop of increasing threats from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. This comes at a time when democracies are facing threats similar to those 80 years ago.

