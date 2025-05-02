Left Menu

Taiwan's Historic Remembrance: Aggression Must be Defeated

President Lai Ching-te will mark the end of World War Two in Europe in Taiwan next week, emphasizing the need to defeat aggression. This commemoration aims to reclaim the narrative from China amidst rising military pressures. The event seeks to unite peace-loving nations against growing threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 08:18 IST
Taiwan's Historic Remembrance: Aggression Must be Defeated
President Lai Ching-te

Next week, Taiwan will witness a historic commemoration as President Lai Ching-te marks the end of World War Two in Europe, an event that underscores the message of defeating aggression in the face of growing military challenges from China.

This marks the first time Taiwan is formally celebrating the European victory, aiming to reclaim the World War Two narrative from Beijing. Historically, the conflict and its preceding events remain sensitive topics for both China and Taiwan, as both vie for historical legitimacy.

Lai will host a significant gathering in Taipei, calling for unity among peace-loving nations against the backdrop of increasing threats from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. This comes at a time when democracies are facing threats similar to those 80 years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025