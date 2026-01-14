Are You Dead? An App Revolutionizing Solo Living Safety in China

An innovative app named 'Are You Dead?' has captured the attention of millions in China. Targeting the growing demographic of solo dwellers, the app offers a unique safety feature by alerting an emergency contact if the user fails to check in regularly.

Initially developed by a small team, the app, known as 'Sileme' in Chinese, has been renamed 'Demumu' for the international audience. With China accounting for up to 200 million people living alone, the app has surged in popularity, holding the number two spot on Apple's paid app chart.

As the demand rises, the app has introduced a nominal subscription fee to manage operational costs. Despite some backlash against the name change, many users have praised the security it provides, particularly for individuals leading solitary lifestyles.