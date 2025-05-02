Left Menu

Vizhinjam Port: India's New Gateway to Global Trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, underlining its potential to revolutionize India's maritime trade. The port, developed with a significant investment, represents a key stride towards enhancing logistical efficiency and reducing foreign port dependency, fortifying India's stance in worldwide commerce.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport in Kerala, marking a significant stride in India's maritime trade infrastructure. The groundbreaking project, costing Rs 8,900 crore, stands as the country's first dedicated container transhipment hub, symbolizing transformative advances in the maritime sector under the Viksit Bharat vision.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh reminisced about his 2011 visit to Kerala, when he greenlit an environmental impact study crucial for the seaport's development. His nostalgia underscores the long-standing collaborative efforts across political lines to realize this ambitious infrastructure milestone.

With its strategic location and deep natural draft, Vizhinjam Port is poised to enhance India's global trade competitiveness, streamline logistics, and diminish reliance on foreign transhipment hubs. The port's inauguration saw the presence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, highlighting its national significance.

