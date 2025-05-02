Trump's Alabama Speech: Crimson Tide, Commencement, and Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump celebrated his first 100 days of his second term by delivering a high-profile commencement address at the University of Alabama's Coleman Coliseum. Trump's visit was part of a broader trip amid concerns over the economy and recent shifts in his national security team.

In his speech, Trump praised the university and congratulated the class of 2025, underscoring the significance of the Crimson Tide's football legacy. He also took the opportunity to tout his administration's accomplishments, such as slowing illegal immigration and challenging transgender participation in sports, a stance that drew significant applause.

Despite the celebratory nature of the event, Trump's visit was met with peaceful protests organized by the College Democrats a few miles away. Key figures, including former U.S. Senator Doug Jones, joined the rally titled 'Tide Against Trump.' Local students expressed their dissent, voicing concerns over Trump's leadership style and policies.

