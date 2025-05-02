Left Menu

Political Tension Escalates Over Caste Census Remarks

In a heated exchange, Congress' KC Venugopal criticized Prime Minister Modi's remarks on the INDIA bloc, predicting sleepless nights for the PM over the recently approved caste census. Venugopal vowed to pressure the government to increase the reservation cap beyond 50%. Modi's comments followed the Vizhinjam Port inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:30 IST
Political Tension Escalates Over Caste Census Remarks
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political confrontation, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the latter's remarks suggesting the opposition INDIA bloc would lose sleep. Venugopal declared that it would, in fact, be Modi who faces sleepless nights over issues like the caste census.

Venugopal highlighted the Congress party's commitment to exerting maximum pressure on the central government to implement the newly approved caste census. A major point of concern for the Congress is the potential increase in the reservation cap, currently set at 50 percent.

The backlash from Venugopal came after PM Modi, during the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, hinted that the unity of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor could unsettle some. The Prime Minister's comments were made amid announcements of including caste enumeration in an upcoming census.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025