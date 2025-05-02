Political Tension Escalates Over Caste Census Remarks

In a fiery political confrontation, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the latter's remarks suggesting the opposition INDIA bloc would lose sleep. Venugopal declared that it would, in fact, be Modi who faces sleepless nights over issues like the caste census.

Venugopal highlighted the Congress party's commitment to exerting maximum pressure on the central government to implement the newly approved caste census. A major point of concern for the Congress is the potential increase in the reservation cap, currently set at 50 percent.

The backlash from Venugopal came after PM Modi, during the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, hinted that the unity of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor could unsettle some. The Prime Minister's comments were made amid announcements of including caste enumeration in an upcoming census.

(With inputs from agencies.)