Odisha Congress Calls for Probing KIIT Student's Tragic Death
Odisha Congress President demanded an investigation into the death of a Nepalese student at KIIT amid growing concerns as it marks the second such incident within three months. In response, KIIT and the Nepal Embassy have pledged to work closely for a thorough inquiry resulting in preventive measures.
Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das has called for a thorough investigation into the death of Prisha Sah, a Nepalese student, at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar. Das emphasized the urgency of understanding the reasons behind her suicide to ensure preventive measures are implemented.
The student's untimely demise has sparked demands for action and highlighted similar past incidents, as Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student, died by suicide just months earlier. In light of the tragic event, KIIT released a statement expressing deep sorrow and pledged support to Prisha Sah's family and friends.
Meanwhile, the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi extended condolences and vowed to work closely with India's Ministry of External Affairs, the Odisha government, and the university to investigate the incident comprehensively. Diplomatic collaborations have been initiated to ascertain the facts surrounding the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
