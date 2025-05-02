Left Menu

Odisha Congress Calls for Probing KIIT Student's Tragic Death

Odisha Congress President demanded an investigation into the death of a Nepalese student at KIIT amid growing concerns as it marks the second such incident within three months. In response, KIIT and the Nepal Embassy have pledged to work closely for a thorough inquiry resulting in preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:49 IST
Odisha Congress Calls for Probing KIIT Student's Tragic Death
Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das has called for a thorough investigation into the death of Prisha Sah, a Nepalese student, at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar. Das emphasized the urgency of understanding the reasons behind her suicide to ensure preventive measures are implemented.

The student's untimely demise has sparked demands for action and highlighted similar past incidents, as Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepalese student, died by suicide just months earlier. In light of the tragic event, KIIT released a statement expressing deep sorrow and pledged support to Prisha Sah's family and friends.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi extended condolences and vowed to work closely with India's Ministry of External Affairs, the Odisha government, and the university to investigate the incident comprehensively. Diplomatic collaborations have been initiated to ascertain the facts surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025