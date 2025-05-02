Left Menu

Congress Takes Aim at Modi's 'Sleepless Nights' Remark

The Congress party responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'sleepless nights' comment, asserting accountability for issues like the Pahalgam terror attack and caste census. Modi's remarks came during the inauguration of Vizhinjam International Seaport, where he critiqued the opposition INDIA bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has rebuffed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the opposition INDIA bloc will cause 'sleepless nights', emphasizing their focus on holding the government accountable for the Pahalgam terror attack and the caste census.

During the inaugural event of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Modi directed criticism at the opposition. He suggested their influence would cause unrest among political quarters.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal criticized Modi's remarks, highlighting a lack of focus on addressing challenges posed by Pakistan and prioritizing the interests of allies such as Adani. Venugopal assured that the Congress would persistently demand accountability from the prime minister on unresolved national issues.

