Political Clash Turns Violent: Arrest Made in Aligarh Shooting
A BJP Yuva Morcha leader was arrested after allegedly shooting a man during a clash in Aligarh. The victim, Shivam Valmiki, sustained injuries but is out of danger. The incident, rooted in long-standing enmity between two groups, led to heightened security in the area.
- Country:
- India
BJP Yuva Morcha leader, Yash Goyal, has been arrested following accusations of opening fire on Shivam Valmiki during a clash between rival groups in Aligarh. The incident has sparked significant concern in the local community.
According to the police, the incident stemmed from an ongoing personal feud between Goyal and Valmiki, who reportedly has a criminal past. The clash occurred in Padav Dubey market on Wednesday and escalated to gunfire, leaving Valmiki injured. He is currently recovering in a private hospital.
Authorities have increased security measures in reaction to this incident, with legal proceedings underway. Local residents are urged to remain calm as the situation is being handled with due diligence by law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Aligarh
- Yuva Morcha
- Yash Goyal
- Shivam Valmiki
- clash
- shooting
- arrest
- security
- political
ALSO READ
Prime Ministerial Clash: Carney and Poilievre Vie for Canadian Leadership
Harvard Under Fire: Federal Funding Freeze Amid Education Policy Clash
Forest Rights Clash: Tribal Groups Demand Overhaul of Controversial Orders in Himachal Pradesh
Spin Strategies: RCB vs Punjab Kings Clash in IPL
Currency Clash: Trump's Push for a Stronger Yen