Left Menu

Political Clash Turns Violent: Arrest Made in Aligarh Shooting

A BJP Yuva Morcha leader was arrested after allegedly shooting a man during a clash in Aligarh. The victim, Shivam Valmiki, sustained injuries but is out of danger. The incident, rooted in long-standing enmity between two groups, led to heightened security in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:11 IST
Political Clash Turns Violent: Arrest Made in Aligarh Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Yuva Morcha leader, Yash Goyal, has been arrested following accusations of opening fire on Shivam Valmiki during a clash between rival groups in Aligarh. The incident has sparked significant concern in the local community.

According to the police, the incident stemmed from an ongoing personal feud between Goyal and Valmiki, who reportedly has a criminal past. The clash occurred in Padav Dubey market on Wednesday and escalated to gunfire, leaving Valmiki injured. He is currently recovering in a private hospital.

Authorities have increased security measures in reaction to this incident, with legal proceedings underway. Local residents are urged to remain calm as the situation is being handled with due diligence by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025