Political Clash Turns Violent: Arrest Made in Aligarh Shooting

BJP Yuva Morcha leader, Yash Goyal, has been arrested following accusations of opening fire on Shivam Valmiki during a clash between rival groups in Aligarh. The incident has sparked significant concern in the local community.

According to the police, the incident stemmed from an ongoing personal feud between Goyal and Valmiki, who reportedly has a criminal past. The clash occurred in Padav Dubey market on Wednesday and escalated to gunfire, leaving Valmiki injured. He is currently recovering in a private hospital.

Authorities have increased security measures in reaction to this incident, with legal proceedings underway. Local residents are urged to remain calm as the situation is being handled with due diligence by law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)