Left Menu

Punjab's Water Wars: United Front Against Haryana's Demand

In a show of unity, Punjab's political parties gathered to discuss escalating tensions over water sharing with Haryana. The issue has arisen after the Bhagwant Mann-led government refused further water release to Haryana from the Bhakra Beas Management Board, causing political strains and potential legal confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:18 IST
Punjab's Water Wars: United Front Against Haryana's Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid mounting tensions between Punjab and Haryana regarding water sharing, Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party government hosted an all-party meeting on Friday, uniting political forces against Haryana's demands.

The recent dispute surfaced after the Punjab government declined to release additional water to the BJP-led Haryana, resulting in political discord.

The Bhagwant Mann administration plans a special assembly session to address the crisis and potentially meet with Prime Minister Modi. Leaders across parties underscored the issue as Punjab's lifeline, advocating for collective action against the perceived bypassing of Punjab's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025