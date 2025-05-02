Punjab's Water Wars: United Front Against Haryana's Demand
In a show of unity, Punjab's political parties gathered to discuss escalating tensions over water sharing with Haryana. The issue has arisen after the Bhagwant Mann-led government refused further water release to Haryana from the Bhakra Beas Management Board, causing political strains and potential legal confrontations.
- Country:
- India
Amid mounting tensions between Punjab and Haryana regarding water sharing, Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party government hosted an all-party meeting on Friday, uniting political forces against Haryana's demands.
The recent dispute surfaced after the Punjab government declined to release additional water to the BJP-led Haryana, resulting in political discord.
The Bhagwant Mann administration plans a special assembly session to address the crisis and potentially meet with Prime Minister Modi. Leaders across parties underscored the issue as Punjab's lifeline, advocating for collective action against the perceived bypassing of Punjab's rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
