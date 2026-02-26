Hillary Clinton to Testify in Epstein Probe Amid Political Tensions
Hillary Clinton is set to testify before a congressional committee investigating Jeffrey Epstein, with Republicans targeting her as a political rival of Donald Trump. The hearing will focus on potential interactions with Epstein and his associates. Bill Clinton is also scheduled to testify.
Hillary Clinton, the former U.S. Secretary of State, is set to testify in a closed-door session before a congressional committee investigating the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The move comes amid Republican efforts to scrutinize a longtime political rival of former President Donald Trump.
Initially refusing to testify, both Hillary and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, agreed to appear after lawmakers threatened contempt of Congress charges. The testimony will take place in Chappaqua, New York, near their main residence.
The committee chaired by Republican James Comer aims to shed light on any interactions between Hillary Clinton and Epstein, as well as his dealings with the Clintons' charitable work. Transcripts of the Clintons' interviews will be made public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Hillary Clinton in testimony says she has no information on Epstein's criminal activities and never recalls meeting him, reports AP.
