Reform UK's Narrow Victory Signals Major Shift in British Politics

In a surprising turn of events, Reform UK, the hard-right party spearheaded by Nigel Farage, captured a parliamentary seat by a slim margin, showcasing its increasing prominence in British politics.

Sarah Pochin, representing Reform, clinched the Runcorn and Helsby seat, narrowly beating Labour's Karen Shore after a recount. This victory reflects discontent with the current centre-left Labour government and poses a challenge to both Labour and the Conservatives.

Reform's triumph, though narrow, underscores a significant shift, with national polls indicating the party's rising support, potentially threatening the long-established political equilibrium in Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)