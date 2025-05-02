Left Menu

Drone Strike on Aid Vessel Escalates Tensions in Gaza Conflict

A vessel carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza was attacked by drones in international waters near Malta, causing a fire. No injuries were reported, but tensions are mounting as Israel imposes an import blockade on Gaza amidst ongoing conflict with Hamas. The International Committee of the Red Cross warns of a humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:25 IST
Drone Strike on Aid Vessel Escalates Tensions in Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Drones attacked a humanitarian aid vessel called the Conscience in international waters near Malta, resulting in a fire aboard the ship. The incident, reported by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, occurred on Friday, raising further concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Authorities confirmed that the fire was contained and all 16 individuals on board were safe, with no reported injuries. The group organizing the shipment accused Israel of launching the attack, although no evidence was provided. Videos shared by the group captured the sound of explosions and flames engulfing the vessel.

This development comes as Israel enforces a blockade on Gaza, stopping all imports, including food and medicine, to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages. The International Committee of the Red Cross has warned of an impending humanitarian crisis if aid is not allowed into Gaza immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025