Drone Strike on Aid Vessel Escalates Tensions in Gaza Conflict

Drones attacked a humanitarian aid vessel called the Conscience in international waters near Malta, resulting in a fire aboard the ship. The incident, reported by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, occurred on Friday, raising further concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Authorities confirmed that the fire was contained and all 16 individuals on board were safe, with no reported injuries. The group organizing the shipment accused Israel of launching the attack, although no evidence was provided. Videos shared by the group captured the sound of explosions and flames engulfing the vessel.

This development comes as Israel enforces a blockade on Gaza, stopping all imports, including food and medicine, to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages. The International Committee of the Red Cross has warned of an impending humanitarian crisis if aid is not allowed into Gaza immediately.

