Digvijaya Singh Applauds Late Move on Caste Census
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh welcomed the Indian government's decision to conduct a caste census, a move advocated by Rahul Gandhi but initially opposed by the BJP. Singh also condemned a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing national unity against terrorism.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has lauded the Union government's decision to undertake a caste census, describing it as a case of 'better late than never.'
Speaking to the media during a review meeting in Himachal Pradesh, Singh pointed out that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had long been pushing for this measure despite opposition from the BJP. 'Wisdom has finally prevailed,' he remarked.
Furthermore, Singh strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 25 tourists and a local resident. He affirmed that the nation stands united against terrorism and pledged rigorous measures in response.
