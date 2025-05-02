Digvijaya Singh Applauds Late Move on Caste Census

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has lauded the Union government's decision to undertake a caste census, describing it as a case of 'better late than never.'

Speaking to the media during a review meeting in Himachal Pradesh, Singh pointed out that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had long been pushing for this measure despite opposition from the BJP. 'Wisdom has finally prevailed,' he remarked.

Furthermore, Singh strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 25 tourists and a local resident. He affirmed that the nation stands united against terrorism and pledged rigorous measures in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)