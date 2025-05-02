Left Menu

Digvijaya Singh Applauds Late Move on Caste Census

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh welcomed the Indian government's decision to conduct a caste census, a move advocated by Rahul Gandhi but initially opposed by the BJP. Singh also condemned a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing national unity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:50 IST
Digvijaya Singh Applauds Late Move on Caste Census
Digvijaya Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has lauded the Union government's decision to undertake a caste census, describing it as a case of 'better late than never.'

Speaking to the media during a review meeting in Himachal Pradesh, Singh pointed out that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had long been pushing for this measure despite opposition from the BJP. 'Wisdom has finally prevailed,' he remarked.

Furthermore, Singh strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 25 tourists and a local resident. He affirmed that the nation stands united against terrorism and pledged rigorous measures in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025