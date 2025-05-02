Israeli Air Strike Near Damascus: A Heightened Tension

An air strike by Israel in the vicinity of the presidential palace in Damascus has been labeled a 'dangerous escalation' by the Syrian presidency. The confrontation signals intensifying tensions between the two nations.

According to a joint statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz, the military action serves as a direct warning to the Syrian regime. They assert that Israel will not tolerate Syrian forces mobilizing south of Damascus.

The Israeli leaders emphasized that the strike aims to avert any threats to the Druze community, indicating the delicate balance of geopolitical interests at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)