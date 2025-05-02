Left Menu

Israeli Air Strike Near Damascus: A Heightened Tension

An Israeli air strike near the presidential palace in Damascus has been termed a 'dangerous escalation' by Syria's presidency. Israeli leaders asserted the strike communicated a clear message against Syrian forces south of Damascus, aiming to prevent threats to the Druze community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:59 IST
Israeli Air Strike Near Damascus: A Heightened Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An air strike by Israel in the vicinity of the presidential palace in Damascus has been labeled a 'dangerous escalation' by the Syrian presidency. The confrontation signals intensifying tensions between the two nations.

According to a joint statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz, the military action serves as a direct warning to the Syrian regime. They assert that Israel will not tolerate Syrian forces mobilizing south of Damascus.

The Israeli leaders emphasized that the strike aims to avert any threats to the Druze community, indicating the delicate balance of geopolitical interests at play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025