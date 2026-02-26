India's stance is clear which is: humanity must never become a victim of conflict: PM Modi after talks with PM Netanyahu.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:05 IST
