Congress Unites with Government Amid Pahalgam Attack and Caste Survey Surprise

In a recent Congress Working Committee meeting, President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced dissatisfaction with the government's ambiguous response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite expressing support for the government on terrorism, Kharge criticized the absence of a concrete strategy addresses the nation's concerns.

The meeting, held at the Congress headquarters, also brought attention to the government's acceptance of the party's demand for a caste survey. Kharge noted the timing of the announcement came unexpectedly, urging party members to remain vigilant to ensure the survey's successful and meaningful completion.

The Congress leader credited former party chief Rahul Gandhi whose efforts led to the government's decision on the caste survey. Kharge also highlighted Gandhi's call for martyr status for Shubham Dwivedi, stressing the opposition's unified stance on maintaining the country's unity and integrity.

