Left Menu

Congress Unites with Government Amid Pahalgam Attack and Caste Survey Surprise

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the government's lack of clear response to the Pahalgam terror attack. During a CWC meeting, he acknowledged the government's agreement to a caste survey, initiated by Rahul Gandhi's efforts. Kharge emphasized opposition unity against threats to national integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:25 IST
Congress Unites with Government Amid Pahalgam Attack and Caste Survey Surprise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent Congress Working Committee meeting, President Mallikarjun Kharge voiced dissatisfaction with the government's ambiguous response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite expressing support for the government on terrorism, Kharge criticized the absence of a concrete strategy addresses the nation's concerns.

The meeting, held at the Congress headquarters, also brought attention to the government's acceptance of the party's demand for a caste survey. Kharge noted the timing of the announcement came unexpectedly, urging party members to remain vigilant to ensure the survey's successful and meaningful completion.

The Congress leader credited former party chief Rahul Gandhi whose efforts led to the government's decision on the caste survey. Kharge also highlighted Gandhi's call for martyr status for Shubham Dwivedi, stressing the opposition's unified stance on maintaining the country's unity and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025