Kejriwal's Goa Visit: AAP's New Beginnings
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP convenor and former Delhi chief minister, will visit Goa on May 9 to inaugurate a new party office and a free medical service clinic. This marks his first visit to Goa post the party's defeat in recent Delhi elections. Meetings with state leaders are also planned.
Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP convenor and former chief minister of Delhi, is set to embark on a pivotal two-day trip to Goa starting May 9. During his visit, he will inaugurate a new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Santa Cruz on May 10.
In addition, Kejriwal will launch 'Amche Arogya Polyclinic,' a medical facility offering free services to residents, as confirmed by the party's state president, Amit Palekar, in a PTI statement. The event underscores AAP's commitment to enhancing healthcare access in the region.
This visit also marks Kejriwal's first appearance in the coastal state since the party faced a setback in the Delhi elections earlier this year. He is expected to engage with key state leaders to discuss future strategies and initiatives.
