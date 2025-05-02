Kejriwal's Goa Visit: AAP's New Beginnings

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP convenor and former chief minister of Delhi, is set to embark on a pivotal two-day trip to Goa starting May 9. During his visit, he will inaugurate a new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Santa Cruz on May 10.

In addition, Kejriwal will launch 'Amche Arogya Polyclinic,' a medical facility offering free services to residents, as confirmed by the party's state president, Amit Palekar, in a PTI statement. The event underscores AAP's commitment to enhancing healthcare access in the region.

This visit also marks Kejriwal's first appearance in the coastal state since the party faced a setback in the Delhi elections earlier this year. He is expected to engage with key state leaders to discuss future strategies and initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)