Political Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh: BJP Demands Resignations Amidst Party Unrest

Political tensions flare in Himachal Pradesh as BJP demands resignations of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh. The BJP cites internal conflicts and widespread dissatisfaction among Congress workers as reasons for leadership change. The Congress claims unity, despite acknowledging party grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-05-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political scene in Himachal Pradesh has erupted into turmoil, with the BJP demanding the resignations of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh. The BJP alleges that widespread dissatisfaction is rampant, affecting even Congress workers and leaders.

Factionalism within the Congress came to the fore during a recent meeting to review preparations for the 'Samvidhan Bachao Yatra' in Bilaspur. BJP spokesperson and MLA Randhir Sharma highlighted visible internal conflicts and the alleged apathy of state leadership towards party workers as contributing factors to the unrest.

In response, Congress has attempted to address grievances, with Pratibha Singh promising reforms at the state and district levels. The Congress accuses the BJP of facing its own internal struggles, amid leaders joining opposing camps. Despite tensions, both parties continue to assert structural stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

