Congress Demands Urgent Caste Census and Social Justice Measures

The Congress Working Committee urged the government to conduct a caste census, highlighting social justice needs. They called for transparency and public involvement in the process, citing Telangana's model. The CWC also demanded action on the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing unity and the government's accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:30 IST
Visual from Congress Working Committee meeting. (Photo source: @kharge). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress Working Committee gathered at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, emphasizing an urgent call to action for the central government to conduct a caste-based census, as outlined by Article 15(5) of the Constitution. This includes necessary funding allocations to ensure a census that is both timely and effective.

The CWC insisted that a national debate on this issue is essential and urged for a transparent process, referencing Telangana's inclusive model that involved civil society and community leaders. Congress leader Sachin Pilot reiterated the importance of a scientific and transparent census to avoid any societal setbacks.

Addressing the attack in Pahalgam, Congress continues to support the government during these challenging times. There is a strong call for action against those responsible for the attack, stressing the importance of national unity. Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi emphasized the need for rehabilitation efforts for victims' families, signaling Congress's commitment to national stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

