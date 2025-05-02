Modi Government Breaks Ground with First Independent India Caste Census
The BJP accuses Congress of misleading the public on caste enumeration, highlighting that the Modi government initiated the first such census in Independent India. BJP spokesman Sambit Patra emphasizes Modi's focus on policy reforms for social justice, contrasting Congress's historical governance. Congress demands a timeline for this census initiative.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress party of misleading the nation regarding caste enumeration. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra asserted that the Modi government is the first to conduct a caste census in Independent India, a move not taken by Congress despite their lengthy tenure in power.
Patra emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to policy transformation, aimed at ensuring social justice and fundamental changes in people's lives. The spokesperson compared this to Congress's history of rhetoric without action, highlighting initiatives under Modi's leadership that lifted over 17 crore people out of poverty, according to the World Bank.
While the Congress has claimed credit for the government's caste enumeration announcement citing Rahul Gandhi's advocacy, it now calls for a detailed timeline and demands the removal of the 50% reservation ceiling for SCs, STs, and OBCs. The government's decision to include caste enumeration in the next census is celebrated by the BJP as a transparency milestone.
