Lt Gen DS Rana to Lead Strategic Andaman Nicobar Command

Lt Gen DS Rana, currently the Director General of Defence Intelligence, is set to become the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command. This command is vital for India's maritime security in the Indian Ocean. He will take over from Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan on June 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen DS Rana, presently the Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency, is poised to assume leadership of the crucial Andaman and Nicobar Command, according to a senior official's announcement on Friday.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command, India's sole tri-services command, plays a pivotal role in safeguarding maritime interests in the Indian Ocean region.

Scheduled to take charge on June 1, Lt Gen Rana will succeed Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, becoming the 18th Commander-in-Chief of the strategically important command.

